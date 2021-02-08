Royal Financial (OTCMKTS:RYFL) Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Royal Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RYFL) rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.00 and last traded at $16.00. Approximately 5,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 149% from the average daily volume of 2,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.90.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.21 and a 200-day moving average of $12.97.

About Royal Financial (OTCMKTS:RYFL)

Royal Financial, Inc, through its subsidiary Royal Savings Bank, provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers savings, NOW, non-interest bearing checking, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; and loans, such as one-to-four family, multi-family, commercial mortgage, business, and home equity loans.

