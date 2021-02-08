Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 11,900 Shares of Hutchison China MediTech Limited (NASDAQ:HCM)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hutchison China MediTech Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) by 35.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Hutchison China MediTech were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hutchison China MediTech by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Hutchison China MediTech by 650.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hutchison China MediTech during the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hutchison China MediTech during the 3rd quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Hutchison China MediTech by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. 33.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCM opened at $35.33 on Monday. Hutchison China MediTech Limited has a one year low of $14.74 and a one year high of $37.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.75 and a 200-day moving average of $31.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.16 and a beta of 1.12.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hutchison China MediTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for oncology and immunological diseases in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.

