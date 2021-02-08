Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Acquires New Stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 260,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 16,744 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 5,910 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MBT. Zacks Investment Research cut Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 30th. New Street Research cut Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

NYSE MBT opened at $9.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.43. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a twelve month low of $6.20 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.82.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $21.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.10 by $4.18. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a return on equity of 142.29% and a net margin of 10.76%. Research analysts predict that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company Profile

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, Internet access, pay TV, and value added services through wireless and fixed lines; and integration services, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

