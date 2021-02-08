Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $2.64 Million Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 34,838 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $2,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in NiSource in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in NiSource in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in NiSource in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in NiSource in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of NiSource during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NiSource alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NI shares. Bank of America raised NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on NiSource from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays upgraded NiSource from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.90.

NI stock opened at $22.80 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.08. NiSource Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.56 and a fifty-two week high of $30.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. This is a boost from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.64%.

NiSource Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

Recommended Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.