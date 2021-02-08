Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 44.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,761 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $2,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rollins by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Rollins by 9.1% during the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 1.5% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in Rollins by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 1.3% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 27,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 25.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Rollins from $30.67 to $31.33 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

NYSE ROL opened at $37.55 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.11 and a beta of 0.42. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.48 and a 52 week high of $43.00.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Rollins had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The business had revenue of $536.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.86%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

