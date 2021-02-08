Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 117,753 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 24.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 363,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,753 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $2,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Sirius XM by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 29,694 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sirius XM by 264.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 194,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 140,802 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sirius XM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Sirius XM by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 254,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 78,264 shares in the last quarter. 15.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on SIRI. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Sirius XM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $7.25 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Sirius XM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $6.10 on Monday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.11 and a 52 week high of $8.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.17 and a 200 day moving average of $5.98.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Sirius XM had a net margin of 13.28% and a negative return on equity of 137.30%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.0146 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

In other Sirius XM news, CEO James E. Meyer sold 1,772,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $11,307,254.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,603,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,651,133.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

