Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 4,807 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,949 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,807 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $2,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the third quarter worth $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 40.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 890.9% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ZION shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. DA Davidson cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.61.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total value of $94,620.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,464.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 4,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $229,047.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,760.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,262 shares of company stock worth $1,993,003. 1.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $47.73 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.12. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $23.58 and a 52-week high of $51.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.64. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

