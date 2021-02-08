Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Takes $1.48 Million Position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 44,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Vontier alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on VNT. Argus began coverage on Vontier in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Vontier in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Citigroup began coverage on Vontier in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Vontier in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on Vontier in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vontier has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

Shares of VNT opened at $34.35 on Monday. Vontier Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.36 and a fifty-two week high of $39.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.89.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.