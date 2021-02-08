RTL Group (EBR:RTL) PT Set at €51.00 by Warburg Research

RTL Group (EBR:RTL) received a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective from equities researchers at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on RTL Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of RTL Group in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of RTL Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Barclays set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on shares of RTL Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on shares of RTL Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €42.03 ($49.45).

RTL Group has a 1 year low of €59.84 ($70.40) and a 1 year high of €76.02 ($89.44).

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

