Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) will report earnings of $0.61 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Rush Enterprises’ earnings. Rush Enterprises reported earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rush Enterprises will report full year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Rush Enterprises.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RUSHA opened at $42.89 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.44. Rush Enterprises has a 12 month low of $18.17 and a 12 month high of $47.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

In related news, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 10,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $396,419.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RUSHA. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 15.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Rush Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $481,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 158.3% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 434,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,994,000 after acquiring an additional 266,205 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 263.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 11,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. 48.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rush Enterprises (RUSHA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.