Ryman Healthcare (OTCMKTS:RYHTY) Shares Down 4.4%

Ryman Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:RYHTY)’s stock price fell 4.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $53.02 and last traded at $53.02. 237 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.44.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.17 and its 200 day moving average is $48.97.

About Ryman Healthcare (OTCMKTS:RYHTY)

Ryman Healthcare Limited develops, owns, and operates integrated retirement villages, rest homes, and hospitals for the elderly in New Zealand and Australia. Its villages offer a range of retirement living and care options, such as independent townhouses and apartments, and serviced apartments, as well as a care center, which provides rest homes, hospitals, dementia level care, and respite and day care services.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.