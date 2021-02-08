Ryo Currency (RYO) Market Cap Hits $269,216.52

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded 20.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 8th. Over the last week, Ryo Currency has traded 33.3% higher against the US dollar. Ryo Currency has a market cap of $269,216.52 and $533.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ryo Currency coin can now be purchased for about $0.0099 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,236.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,715.91 or 0.03878922 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $164.09 or 0.00370931 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $475.00 or 0.01073765 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $190.86 or 0.00431447 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $159.87 or 0.00361392 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.36 or 0.00217825 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00019533 BTC.

Ryo Currency Coin Profile

Ryo Currency is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 27,305,668 coins and its circulating supply is 27,188,356 coins. The official website for Ryo Currency is ryo-currency.com . The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ryo Currency’s official message board is medium.com/@ryo.currency . Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Buying and Selling Ryo Currency

Ryo Currency can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ryo Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ryo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

