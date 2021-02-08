Sadoff Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Sadoff Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $11,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 25.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,957,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $439,053,000 after acquiring an additional 992,573 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 144.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 801,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,005,000 after purchasing an additional 473,254 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Duke Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,714,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,277,250,000 after purchasing an additional 355,234 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,303,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,475,000 after buying an additional 184,160 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 37.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 652,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,821,000 after buying an additional 176,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $324,205.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DUK opened at $94.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.72 billion, a PE ratio of 34.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $62.13 and a 52-week high of $103.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.28%.

DUK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Duke Energy from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.25.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

