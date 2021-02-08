Sadoff Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Sadoff Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 921,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,320 shares during the period. Radian Group makes up about 1.5% of Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Sadoff Investment Management LLC owned 0.48% of Radian Group worth $18,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Radian Group by 5.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 435,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,314,000 after acquiring an additional 23,461 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 204,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 40,363 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 861.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 322,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 289,239 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,898,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,706,000 after purchasing an additional 57,043 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 75,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 23,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Radian Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RDN. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Radian Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded Radian Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Radian Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on Radian Group from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.80.

Shares of Radian Group stock opened at $20.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Radian Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $25.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.58.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.