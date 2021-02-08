Sadoff Investment Management LLC Buys 3,270 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Sadoff Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 310,354 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 3,270 shares during the quarter. The Blackstone Group accounts for approximately 1.6% of Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $20,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 525.0% in the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 625 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. 59.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

Shares of BX stock opened at $70.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $47.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.21 and a beta of 1.33. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $71.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.61.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a $0.7175 dividend. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.51%.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 42,425 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,481,905.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc bought 997,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $24,948,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.19.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Recommended Story: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.