Sadoff Investment Management LLC Buys New Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Sadoff Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 191,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,012,000. Eaton makes up approximately 1.8% of Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Eaton by 605.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its stake in Eaton by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ETN opened at $122.01 on Monday. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $56.42 and a 52 week high of $130.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.93. The company has a market capitalization of $48.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.08. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total transaction of $368,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,843 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,946.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 1,500 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total value of $179,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,041,636.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ETN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Eaton from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Eaton from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eaton from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

