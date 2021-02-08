Sadoff Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Sadoff Investment Management LLC decreased its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,391,325 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 63,850 shares during the quarter. General Electric accounts for 3.7% of Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Sadoff Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of General Electric worth $47,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GE. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 25,691 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 7,119 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,810,229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $224,750,000 after buying an additional 805,028 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 29,963 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. 60.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GE opened at $11.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.48. The company has a market capitalization of $100.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GE. Bank of America lifted their target price on General Electric from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Argus raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. DZ Bank raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.13.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

