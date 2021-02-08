Sadoff Investment Management LLC Has $10.26 Million Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Sadoff Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $10,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,681,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,620,387,000 after buying an additional 298,559 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,687,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,765,096,000 after acquiring an additional 898,371 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,966,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $230,832,000 after acquiring an additional 165,069 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 27.0% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,277,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,409,000 after purchasing an additional 271,452 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,150,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,111,000 after purchasing an additional 72,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $71.82 on Monday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.03 and a 12-month high of $94.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.25 and its 200 day moving average is $74.96.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.03). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 70.02%.

Several brokerages have commented on ED. Barclays lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $86.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.18.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

