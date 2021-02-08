Sadoff Investment Management LLC Has $11.27 Million Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Sadoff Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 571,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,080 shares during the period. Sadoff Investment Management LLC owned 0.19% of Old Republic International worth $11,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORI. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Old Republic International by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 548.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday.

ORI opened at $19.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.88 and a 200-day moving average of $17.19. Old Republic International Co. has a 52-week low of $11.88 and a 52-week high of $23.62.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.32. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.65%.

In other news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy bought 1,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $26,966.70. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,966.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

