Sadoff Investment Management LLC Has $2.74 Million Stock Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Sadoff Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 29.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,748 shares during the period. Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WEC. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 154.6% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 14,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. 73.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WEC Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.45.

In related news, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 4,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total transaction of $475,260.59. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 214,342 shares in the company, valued at $22,632,371.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $86.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.08 and a 200-day moving average of $94.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.36. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $68.01 and a one year high of $109.53.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, February 14th will be issued a $0.6775 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.67%.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

