Sadoff Investment Management LLC Has $45.03 Million Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Sadoff Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 852,005 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,980 shares during the period. Ciena makes up approximately 3.5% of Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Sadoff Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Ciena worth $45,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ciena during the third quarter worth $7,170,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Ciena during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,277,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,189,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in Ciena by 132.0% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 21,231 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 12,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Ciena by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 56,326 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 10,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Vertical Research started coverage on Ciena in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $46.00 to $51.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.97.

Shares of Ciena stock opened at $55.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Ciena Co. has a 1 year low of $30.58 and a 1 year high of $61.51. The firm has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.83.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $828.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.70 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total value of $109,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total value of $87,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,513,687. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

