Sadoff Investment Management LLC Has $50.20 Million Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Sadoff Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 728,419 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 30,325 shares during the period. D.R. Horton accounts for about 3.9% of Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Sadoff Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of D.R. Horton worth $50,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $298,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,038. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 23,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $1,623,396.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,656,461.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,046 shares of company stock valued at $2,526,294 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DHI opened at $80.80 on Monday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.51 and a 12 month high of $83.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $29.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.14.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

