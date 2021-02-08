Sadoff Investment Management LLC Purchases 4,510 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Sadoff Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 305,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares during the period. AmerisourceBergen makes up about 2.3% of Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Sadoff Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of AmerisourceBergen worth $29,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 1.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 2.3% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.7% during the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on ABC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Argus boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut AmerisourceBergen from a “b+” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AmerisourceBergen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.10.

ABC opened at $109.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a PE ratio of -6.53, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.30 and a 200-day moving average of $100.71. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52 week low of $72.06 and a 52 week high of $112.88.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.24. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 65.93% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $52.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 22.28%.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 77,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.02, for a total transaction of $7,602,431.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,362 shares in the company, valued at $9,739,463.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 16,561 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $1,739,898.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,030,416.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

