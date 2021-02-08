Sadoff Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Sadoff Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 906,275 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $16,095,000. Bed Bath & Beyond comprises about 1.3% of Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Sadoff Investment Management LLC owned 0.75% of Bed Bath & Beyond as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter valued at $1,130,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter valued at about $284,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,559,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 638,883 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,347,000 after purchasing an additional 95,786 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 20,050 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter.
Bed Bath & Beyond stock opened at $26.90 on Monday. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $53.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.46.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BBBY. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush cut Bed Bath & Beyond from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Bed Bath & Beyond from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.60.
In related news, Director Joshua Schechter acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.87 per share, for a total transaction of $29,805.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,587.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
About Bed Bath & Beyond
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.
