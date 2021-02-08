Sadoff Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Sadoff Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,545 shares during the quarter. Republic Services comprises approximately 2.3% of Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Sadoff Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Republic Services worth $29,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Republic Services by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 9.3% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.6% during the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 7,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Republic Services by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in Republic Services by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 28,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. 56.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RSG stock opened at $91.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.49. The company has a market capitalization of $29.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.37 and a twelve month high of $103.79.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RSG. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Republic Services from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Argus raised their target price on Republic Services from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.62.

In other news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 43,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $4,097,425.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,367,738. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

