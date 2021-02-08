Sadoff Investment Management LLC Sells 31,175 Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Sadoff Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,141,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 31,175 shares during the period. MGIC Investment makes up about 2.1% of Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Sadoff Investment Management LLC owned about 0.63% of MGIC Investment worth $26,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MTG. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in MGIC Investment by 16.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the third quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the third quarter worth $95,000. 89.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on MGIC Investment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.64.

MTG stock opened at $12.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.63. MGIC Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $4.34 and a 12-month high of $14.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 13.04%.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

