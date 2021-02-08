Safe Haven Price Hits $0.0019 on Top Exchanges (SHA)

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 8th. Safe Haven has a total market capitalization of $5.69 million and $810,127.00 worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safe Haven coin can currently be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Safe Haven has traded up 12.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Safe Haven alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $152.75 or 0.00379574 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000016 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Safe Haven

SHA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 coins. The official website for Safe Haven is safehaven.io . Safe Haven’s official message board is t.me/safehavenio_ann . The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence. “

Safe Haven Coin Trading

Safe Haven can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe Haven should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe Haven using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Haven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe Haven and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.