Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Sets New 12-Month High at $80.03

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $80.03 and last traded at $79.45, with a volume of 456 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.02.

SAFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Safehold from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Safehold in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.83.

The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.93 and a beta of -0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a $0.162 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.03%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,572,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,456,000 after acquiring an additional 196,134 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Safehold by 26.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 610,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000,000 after buying an additional 128,523 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Safehold by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 484,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,563,000 after acquiring an additional 34,628 shares during the period. Lubert Adler Management Company LP purchased a new stake in Safehold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,569,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 153,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,563,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

About Safehold (NYSE:SAFE)

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

