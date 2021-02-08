Safehold (SAFE) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Safehold (NYSE: SAFE) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/2/2021 – Safehold was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. acquires, owns, manages, finances and capitalizes ground net leases. Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

1/27/2021 – Safehold is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock.

1/26/2021 – Safehold was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. acquires, owns, manages, finances and capitalizes ground net leases. Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

1/20/2021 – Safehold was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. acquires, owns, manages, finances and capitalizes ground net leases. Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

1/16/2021 – Safehold was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $83.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. acquires, owns, manages, finances and capitalizes ground net leases. Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

12/24/2020 – Safehold was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. acquires, owns, manages, finances and capitalizes ground net leases. Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

12/22/2020 – Safehold was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $78.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. acquires, owns, manages, finances and capitalizes ground net leases. Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Shares of SAFE opened at $79.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 69.93 and a beta of -0.46. Safehold Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.85 and a 52-week high of $79.76.

Get Safehold Inc alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.162 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.03%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAFE. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Safehold by 26.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 610,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000,000 after purchasing an additional 128,523 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Safehold during the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Safehold by 37.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 6,928 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Safehold by 48.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Safehold by 11.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,376,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,548,000 after purchasing an additional 242,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.