Safehold (SAFE) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Safehold (NYSE: SAFE) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 2/2/2021 – Safehold was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. acquires, owns, manages, finances and capitalizes ground net leases. Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “
- 1/27/2021 – Safehold is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/26/2021 – Safehold was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. acquires, owns, manages, finances and capitalizes ground net leases. Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “
- 1/20/2021 – Safehold was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. acquires, owns, manages, finances and capitalizes ground net leases. Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “
- 1/16/2021 – Safehold was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $83.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. acquires, owns, manages, finances and capitalizes ground net leases. Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “
- 12/24/2020 – Safehold was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. acquires, owns, manages, finances and capitalizes ground net leases. Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “
- 12/22/2020 – Safehold was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $78.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. acquires, owns, manages, finances and capitalizes ground net leases. Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “
Shares of SAFE opened at $79.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 69.93 and a beta of -0.46. Safehold Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.85 and a 52-week high of $79.76.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.162 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.03%.
Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.
