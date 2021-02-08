SafeInsure Market Cap Hits $510,128.00 (SINS)

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded up 7.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. During the last seven days, SafeInsure has traded 239.4% higher against the dollar. One SafeInsure coin can now be purchased for $0.0252 or 0.00000059 BTC on major exchanges. SafeInsure has a total market capitalization of $510,128.00 and approximately $1.70 million worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00034294 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00005957 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 25.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003838 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 35% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001597 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 262.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000094 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000044 BTC.

About SafeInsure

SafeInsure (SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 20,247,086 coins. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here . SafeInsure’s official website is www.safeinsure.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

Buying and Selling SafeInsure

SafeInsure can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeInsure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeInsure using one of the exchanges listed above.

