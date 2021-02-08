Safex Token Price Reaches $0.0106 on Exchanges (SFT)

Safex Token (CURRENCY:SFT) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 8th. Over the last seven days, Safex Token has traded up 24.1% against the US dollar. One Safex Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0106 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Safex Token has a market capitalization of $19.93 million and $13,298.00 worth of Safex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000718 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006636 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000041 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded 44.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded 40.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Nibble (NBXC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000014 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secure Cash (SCSX) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded up 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Safex Token Token Profile

Safex Token is a token. It launched on November 17th, 2017. Safex Token’s total supply is 1,885,974,016 tokens. The Reddit community for Safex Token is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Safex Token’s official message board is safe.exchange . Safex Token’s official Twitter account is @SportsFix_io . The official website for Safex Token is safex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SportsFix is a decentralized sports media ecosystem. Their vision is to redefine the sports content market by cutting out the middlemen and connecting rights holders directly to fans through the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the SportsFix ecosystem. The token can be used to exchange value within the platform in several ways, Clubs distribute SFT to Fans to enter DS and reward fans when they engage in certain tasks that help grow digital stadium attendance, Sponsors reward fans with SFT to enter digital stadium after completing specific tasks, SportsFix allocates and gives tokens to Clubs to fund their Game Day Passes, also users can spend SFT for passes, and etc. “

Safex Token Token Trading

Safex Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safex Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

