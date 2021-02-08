Safran SA (SAF.PA) (EPA:SAF) Given a €106.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Safran SA (SAF.PA) (EPA:SAF) has been given a €106.00 ($124.71) price target by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 5.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SAF. Jefferies Financial Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €102.00 ($120.00) price objective on shares of Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on shares of Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group set a €141.00 ($165.88) price objective on shares of Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America set a €134.00 ($157.65) price objective on shares of Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Safran SA (SAF.PA) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €110.18 ($129.63).

Get Safran SA (SAF.PA) alerts:

Safran SA (SAF.PA) stock traded down €0.70 ($0.82) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €112.20 ($132.00). 705,754 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,060,000. Safran SA has a 1 year low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a 1 year high of €92.36 ($108.66). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €113.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €103.89.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Safran SA (SAF.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran SA (SAF.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.