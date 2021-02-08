Sage Rhino Capital LLC Buys 3,614 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 90.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,599 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,614 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises about 2.1% of Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in Tesla by 400.0% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 140.0% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 164.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of TSLA traded up $16.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $868.33. The stock had a trading volume of 399,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,686,813. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $780.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $517.74. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.10 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $823.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,738.21, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group set a $325.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $117.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $180.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $331.61.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 43,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.01, for a total transaction of $17,793,316.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,833,366.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,437 shares in the company, valued at $8,583,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 132,033 shares of company stock valued at $74,853,473. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Article: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.