Sage Rhino Capital LLC Buys 38,960 Shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) by 32.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 160,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,960 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Utility Trust were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 74,891 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 126,699 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 6,397 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 8,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 778,122 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter.

The Gabelli Utility Trust stock traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $8.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,154. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.79. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $8.29.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.32%.

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

