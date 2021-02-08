Sage Rhino Capital LLC Has $11.41 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,109 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,187 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 4.5% of Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $11,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,362,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. WoodTrust Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $434,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 8,569 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $70.98. The stock had a trading volume of 7,665,655 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.29.

