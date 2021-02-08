Sage Rhino Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,197 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Lyft by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,384 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lyft by 4.8% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,877 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,007 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lyft in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lyft during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.48, for a total transaction of $242,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Lawee sold 177,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $8,882,182.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 864,243 shares of company stock worth $43,191,175. 22.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LYFT. Cowen upped their price target on Lyft from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Lyft from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lyft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Lyft from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $49.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lyft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.91.

Shares of LYFT traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $53.79. 76,436 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,314,358. The company has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.99. Lyft, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.56 and a 52-week high of $54.50.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $499.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.26 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 60.70% and a negative net margin of 58.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.68 EPS for the current year.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

