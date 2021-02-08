Sage Rhino Capital LLC Purchases 2,542 Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Avantis International Equity ETF accounts for 1.7% of Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Sage Rhino Capital LLC owned 1.03% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $4,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AVDE. Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $652,000. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,282,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Truadvice LLC lifted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 12,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 5,246 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $552,000.

Shares of AVDE stock traded up $0.43 on Monday, reaching $58.83. The company had a trading volume of 305 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,275. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.81 and a 200-day moving average of $52.73. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $34.07 and a 12 month high of $59.34.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.