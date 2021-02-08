Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) released its earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Saia had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $476.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Saia’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA traded up $5.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $193.49. 3,004 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,454. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $187.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.75. Saia has a 12-month low of $61.46 and a 12-month high of $203.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

SAIA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Saia in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Saia from $220.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Saia in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Saia from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Saia from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Saia has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.79.

In related news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 3,687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.75, for a total value of $633,242.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,016,230.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

