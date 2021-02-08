Salazar Resources Limited (SRL.V) (CVE:SRL) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Salazar Resources Limited (SRL.V) (CVE:SRL) shares dropped 2.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.37. Approximately 30,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 142,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.32. The stock has a market cap of C$53.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.64.

About Salazar Resources Limited (SRL.V) (CVE:SRL)

Salazar Resources Limited, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Latin America. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, gold, and silver, as well as volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits. Its principal project is the Curipamba Project that consists of seven concessions located in the provinces of Bolivar and Los Rios, Ecuador.

