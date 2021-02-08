salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Insider Sells $1,198,500.00 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.70, for a total transaction of $1,198,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,282,707.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Srinivas Tallapragada also recently made the following trade(s):

Get salesforce.com alerts:

On Thursday, January 7th, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total transaction of $1,082,500.00.

On Monday, December 7th, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.74, for a total transaction of $1,138,700.00.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $238.93. 4,093,879 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,434,830. The company has a market cap of $218.62 billion, a PE ratio of 62.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $115.29 and a one year high of $284.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $223.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,575,613 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $795,682,000 after acquiring an additional 592,269 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $611,000. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 47,015 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $10,462,000 after buying an additional 8,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CRM. Pritchard Capital downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of salesforce.com from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $278.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group set a $325.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $272.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.72.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Read More: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.