Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Stephens upgraded the stock from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Stephens now has a $170.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $135.00. Sanderson Farms traded as high as $149.60 and last traded at $147.82, with a volume of 5113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $140.18.

SAFM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sanderson Farms from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised Sanderson Farms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sanderson Farms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $139.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanderson Farms has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.33.

Get Sanderson Farms alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Sanderson Farms during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Sanderson Farms in the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms in the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 111.25, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.59 and its 200-day moving average is $127.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $940.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $902.11 million. Sanderson Farms had a negative return on equity of 0.66% and a net margin of 0.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.95) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 1st. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is currently -429.27%.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

Featured Story: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.