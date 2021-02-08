Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) PT Lowered to $13.50 at CIBC

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at CIBC from $16.75 to $13.50 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 105.17% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities upgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.25 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Roth Capital began coverage on Sandstorm Gold in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Sandstorm Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sandstorm Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Sandstorm Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.04.

NYSE:SAND traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,143,408. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 164.54 and a beta of 1.05. Sandstorm Gold has a 52-week low of $3.32 and a 52-week high of $10.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 32.5% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Sandstorm Gold by 9.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Sandstorm Gold by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 435,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,122,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Sandstorm Gold by 0.5% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 543,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,577,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Sandstorm Gold by 2.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 180,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares during the period. 39.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

