Sanofi (EPA:SAN) Given a €103.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) has been assigned a €103.00 ($121.18) price target by The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.73% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €93.00 ($109.41) price objective on Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €99.69 ($117.29).

Shares of EPA SAN opened at €80.01 ($94.13) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €79.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €83.91. Sanofi has a 1 year low of €63.09 ($74.22) and a 1 year high of €92.97 ($109.38).

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

