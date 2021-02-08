Sanofi (EPA:SAN) Given a €110.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) received a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective from Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 37.48% from the company’s current price.

SAN has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €103.00 ($121.18) price target on Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €93.00 ($109.41) price objective on Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €99.69 ($117.29).

SAN stock opened at €80.01 ($94.13) on Monday. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of €63.09 ($74.22) and a fifty-two week high of €92.97 ($109.38). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €79.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €83.91.

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

