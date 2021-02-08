Sanofi (EPA:SAN) Given a €93.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) has been assigned a €93.00 ($109.41) target price by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.24% from the company’s current price.

EPA:SAN opened at €80.01 ($94.13) on Monday. Sanofi has a 52 week low of €63.09 ($74.22) and a 52 week high of €92.97 ($109.38). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €79.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is €83.91.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.