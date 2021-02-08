Sanofi (EPA:SAN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €99.69 ($117.29).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €103.00 ($121.18) price target on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €93.00 ($109.41) price target on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

EPA SAN opened at €80.01 ($94.13) on Monday. Sanofi has a 52-week low of €63.09 ($74.22) and a 52-week high of €92.97 ($109.38). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €79.36 and a 200 day moving average price of €83.91.

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

