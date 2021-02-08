Sanofi (EPA:SAN) PT Set at €96.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) has been assigned a €96.00 ($112.94) target price by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €93.00 ($109.41) price target on Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on Sanofi and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €103.00 ($121.18) price objective on Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanofi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €96.77 ($113.85).

Sanofi stock traded up €1.18 ($1.39) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €80.01 ($94.13). 3,028,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,050,000. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €79.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €83.91. Sanofi has a 12-month low of €63.09 ($74.22) and a 12-month high of €92.97 ($109.38).

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

