Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:SAP)

Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO) (TSE:SAP) – Desjardins cut their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO) in a research report issued on Friday, February 5th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.36.

Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO) (TSE:SAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.47 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.78 billion.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SAP. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO) from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC raised Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$38.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO) from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO) from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday.

Shares of SAP opened at C$36.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.37. Saputo Inc. has a 12-month low of C$29.31 and a 12-month high of C$41.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.14 billion and a PE ratio of 24.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$35.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$34.56.

Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO) Company Profile

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

