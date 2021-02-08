Sarama Resources Ltd (SWA.V) (CVE:SWA) Shares Gap Down to $0.31

Sarama Resources Ltd (SWA.V) (CVE:SWA)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.31, but opened at $0.29. Sarama Resources Ltd (SWA.V) shares last traded at $0.28, with a volume of 37,000 shares.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.24. The stock has a market cap of C$25.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75.

Sarama Resources Ltd (SWA.V) Company Profile (CVE:SWA)

Sarama Resources Ltd, an exploration stage company, engages in the sourcing, exploration, and development of gold deposits in West Africa. Its principal property is the South HoundÃ© project covering an area of approximately 790 square kilometers located in south-west Burkina Faso. As of December 31, 2019, the company had interests in mineral properties covering an area of approximately 3,000 square kilometers located principally within the southern HoundÃ© and Banfora Greenstone Belts, in south-west Burkina Faso.

Further Reading: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Sarama Resources Ltd (SWA.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarama Resources Ltd (SWA.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.