Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $425.00

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $425.00 and last traded at $425.00, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $425.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on SARTF. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. KeyCorp began coverage on Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.33 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $419.43 and a 200 day moving average of $371.16.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft supplies pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Bioprocess Solutions, and Lab Products & Services. The company offers live cell analysis system, and cell analysis reagents and consumables; cell culture media, including antibody and recombinant protein, viral vaccines, and regenerative medicine media; and multi-parallel, single-use, benchtop, stainless steel, microbial, and cell culture bioreactors, as well as cell culture expansion systems and software applications for bioreactors.

